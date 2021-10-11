MakiSwap (MAKI) 1-Day Volume Tops $947,436.00

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a market cap of $13.36 million and $947,436.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00061691 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00127554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00081172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,522.03 or 1.00165885 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.47 or 0.06086419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003056 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MakiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

