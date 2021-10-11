MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 288,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 101,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 219.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 209,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 144,164 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -74.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

MakeMyTrip Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

