Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

LUMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,370.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. Research analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumos Pharma news, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 4,589 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $49,882.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 4,981 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,300.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 215,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 7.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,607 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lumos Pharma by 34.0% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

