Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Holdings Decreased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 48.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Lumentum by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 109,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $84.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LITE shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

