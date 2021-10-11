LPL Financial LLC Purchases 51,694 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,226,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,694 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $143,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $167,096,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,318,000 after purchasing an additional 140,544 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $117.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.70. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $80.71 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

