LPL Financial LLC Purchases 477,667 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,361,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,667 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $152,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.22 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.03.

