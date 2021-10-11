LPL Financial LLC Has $117.86 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $117,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $93,000.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73.

