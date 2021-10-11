LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 514,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $121,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT opened at $239.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.82 and a 200-day moving average of $232.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.39 and a 52 week high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.