loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LDI. Raymond James dropped their target price on loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.15.

NYSE:LDI opened at $6.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Michael Linton purchased 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $70,913.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in loanDepot by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 361,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

