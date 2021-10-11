Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $738.92 million, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.72%.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,131.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

