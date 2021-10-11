Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Million

Analysts predict that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will post $2.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.58 million and the lowest is $1.60 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year sales of $11.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $12.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.43 million, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $14.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

LQDA stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. 12,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.69. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

