Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,552,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $84,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 395,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,156,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.