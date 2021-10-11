Linamar (TSE:LNR) Receives Buy Rating from CIBC

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$99.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$99.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Linamar from C$102.00 to C$97.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Linamar from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of LNR stock opened at C$67.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$69.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$73.74. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of C$42.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.70.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linamar will post 7.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

In related news, insider Elaine Wright sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.44, for a total value of C$152,114.13.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

