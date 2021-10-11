Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $683,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4,368.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,802 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth about $173,039,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,664 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,967,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $77,963,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,513 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. boosted their price target on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

AIG stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

