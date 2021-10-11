Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 8,305.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 45,844 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 698.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,904,000 after buying an additional 727,459 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,598,000 after purchasing an additional 649,320 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cognex by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,047,000 after buying an additional 432,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.57.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $80.29 on Monday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.32.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

