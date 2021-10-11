Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19,022.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,969 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $241.43 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.01 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.