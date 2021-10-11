Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 43,240 Shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 7,255.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 557.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,447,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,000 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 168.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 1,450.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 31,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PPH stock opened at $72.80 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $77.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

