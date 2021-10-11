Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,640 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 3,728.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,640 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $76,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $57,370,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after buying an additional 1,288,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $28,525,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock worth $1,150,993 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

ON stock opened at $44.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

