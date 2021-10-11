Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 69,714 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10,499.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,714 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after purchasing an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 5.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Paychex by 65.8% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $118.67 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.63 and a 52 week high of $119.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day moving average of $106.60.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,267 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

