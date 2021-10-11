LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Given “Hold” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

LGIH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.35. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $95.54 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

