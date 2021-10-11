Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on LGRVF. Berenberg Bank downgraded Legrand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Legrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Legrand stock remained flat at $$116.50 during trading on Monday. Legrand has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $116.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.65.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Legrand will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Legrand Company Profile

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

