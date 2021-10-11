Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 23,548 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $13,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 495,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $45.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens lowered their price target on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair cut Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.13.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

