Legal & General Group Plc Has $13.03 Million Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $13,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

NASDAQ HELE opened at $226.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.86.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.