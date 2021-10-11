Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,182 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $14,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,890 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 751,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 535,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

NYSE IRT opened at $20.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

