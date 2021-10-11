Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $951,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,940,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,541,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,645 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 843,210.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,858,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,483 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,755,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $62.56 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.97.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

