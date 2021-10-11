Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

GPN stock opened at $159.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.06 and its 200-day moving average is $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.35.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

