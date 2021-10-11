Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRU. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.90.

TRU opened at $113.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $78.02 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.