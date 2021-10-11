Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 232.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,004 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 63.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,666.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,855,000 after buying an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $173.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

