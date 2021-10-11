Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.64. Lawson Products posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

LAWS opened at $51.55 on Friday. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $39.44 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.97 million, a PE ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.