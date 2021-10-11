Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce $98.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.30 million. Lannett posted sales of $126.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $430.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $420.36 million to $439.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $463.18 million, with estimates ranging from $450.35 million to $476.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCI. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Lannett stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Lannett has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a market cap of $113.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the second quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lannett by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 859.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 859,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lannett by 27.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lannett by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 293,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.