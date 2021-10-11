Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMRK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $16.50 on Monday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.57 million, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.