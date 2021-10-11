L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $236.54

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $236.54 and last traded at $236.44, with a volume of 5230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.17.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.69.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total transaction of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $54,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.