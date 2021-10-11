K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Receives €11.01 Average PT from Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.01 ($12.96).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of ETR SDF traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €14.00 ($16.47). The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is €12.45 and its 200-day moving average is €11.20. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.20. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a 52 week high of €14.21 ($16.72). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

