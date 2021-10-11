Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Barclays raised their price target on Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.26. 104,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,198. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 3.78.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $384.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

