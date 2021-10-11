Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €49.63 ($58.39).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

