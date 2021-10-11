KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Down to $23.92

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $22.92. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 3,411 shares changing hands.

KNBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on KnowBe4 from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.79.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sjoerd Sjouwerman sold 7,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $183,063.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $55,785.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,397.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,931,647 shares of company stock worth $138,679,987.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNBE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.43% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

