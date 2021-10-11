KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $714.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) will announce $714.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $743.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $689.30 million. KKR & Co. Inc. reported sales of $563.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.63. 125,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,878. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

