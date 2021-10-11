Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keyence (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keyence Corporation is involved in the development and manufacturing of industrial automation and inspection equipment. The company’s product consist of code readers, laser markers, machine vision systems, measuring systems, microscopes, sensors and static eliminators. Keyence Corporation is based in Osaka, Japan. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Keyence from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyence presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $643.00.

KYCCF stock opened at $577.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $608.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.52. The company has a market capitalization of $140.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.41. Keyence has a 12 month low of $437.00 and a 12 month high of $711.32.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

