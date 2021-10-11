KeyCorp Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $112.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.04.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG stock opened at $109.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.05. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,938,439,000 after buying an additional 357,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after buying an additional 397,748 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after buying an additional 62,003 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $393,115,000 after buying an additional 390,610 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.