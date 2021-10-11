Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE K opened at $62.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 416,664 shares of company stock worth $26,758,994. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 44.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 47.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

