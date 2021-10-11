Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 897,575 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 897,575 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $25,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,711,000 after purchasing an additional 434,087 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 58.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,377,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.54. 8,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,587. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

