Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 344,900 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners makes up about 1.0% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $36,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 307,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of PSXP stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.88. 1,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,322. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 97.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.