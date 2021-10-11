Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $5,650,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100,459 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $325,174.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,059,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RUN traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.20. 51,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

