Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.34.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.50. The company had a trading volume of 16,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,624,371. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $106.55 billion and a PE ratio of -10.94. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $3,595,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $32,258,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,244,569 shares of company stock worth $331,067,316. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.