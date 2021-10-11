Jump Financial LLC Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on M. Bank of America boosted their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of M stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $22.90. 60,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,087,994. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

