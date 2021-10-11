Jump Financial LLC Buys 65,993 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,993 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Livent worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTHM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livent by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after buying an additional 514,927 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Livent by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after buying an additional 285,839 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Livent by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,479,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,259,000 after buying an additional 1,138,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Livent by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after buying an additional 136,956 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTHM stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -256.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

