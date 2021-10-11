Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 110,969 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 110,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.26. 151,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,328,582. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

