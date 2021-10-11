JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 248,042 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 141.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.15% of American States Water worth $33,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,431,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after buying an additional 45,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 483.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 600 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $53,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,807.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,842 shares of company stock worth $1,155,377 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AWR opened at $88.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day moving average is $83.61. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $128.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

