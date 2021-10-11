JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 93,254 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Avangrid worth $35,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Avangrid by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after purchasing an additional 70,618 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Avangrid by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,516,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,005,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,964,000 after purchasing an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Avangrid by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 511,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on AGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.