JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,623 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 93,558 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $37,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AECOM by 87.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tishman sold 29,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,966,272.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACM opened at $63.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. AECOM has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 10.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.